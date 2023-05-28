To be nominated, the veteran must have served as an active-duty veteran of any United States military branch in one of the following eras of service:

World War II − 1941 to 1945

The Korean War − 1950 to 1953

The Vietnam War − 1958 to 1975

Cold War − 1945 to 1991

Desert Storm − 1990 to 1991

Operation Enduring Freedom − 2001 to ongoing (or other supporting campaigns)

Operation Iraqi Freedom − 2003 to 2011

Please denote any medals, ribbons, combat actions/or special efforts of recognition in your nomination. These may include gallantry, distinguished service, commendation, achievement, etc. (A list is available on Wikipedia.)

Please ensure your nomination write-up identifies the honor, bravery, dedication to service, community involvement, and support of our military or veterans from their time on active duty or in the reserves to the present day. Your write-up is the single most compelling piece to help sway the judges.

Nominations for Veteran Grand Marshall will close on July 14th 2023.