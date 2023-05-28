Honor Our Heroes
Veterans Grand Marshal Program
This year's program competition opens June 12 and runs through July 14. Good luck with your nomination packet!
Honor. Respect. Gratitude. These are the characteristics Honoring America’s Veterans (HAV) seeks in candidates for the “Honor Our Heroes” Veterans Grand Marshals competition. Through this program, HAV will select seven winners—one for each era of service to serve as Parade Grand Marshals. Nominate your deserving veteran today!
Honor Our Heroes is proudly sponsored by KTAR News 92.3 FM
Veteran Grand Marshal winners receive:
- Parade participation – winners ride in the Parade.
- Receive recognition by announcers at the eight-speaker towers along the parade route.
- Winning nominations printed in the online parade program and HAV’s website after the event
- Potential media recognition and thanks
- Veterans Day commemorative items
Winning nominators receive:
- VIP Seating at the Parade to watch your nominee ride as a Marshal
- Parade Awards Ceremony seating for two to watch your nominee gain special recognition
- Veterans Day commemorative items
To be nominated, the veteran must have served as an active-duty veteran of any United States military branch in one of the following eras of service:
- World War II − 1941 to 1945
- The Korean War − 1950 to 1953
- The Vietnam War − 1958 to 1975
- Cold War − 1945 to 1991
- Desert Storm − 1990 to 1991
- Operation Enduring Freedom − 2001 to ongoing (or other supporting campaigns)
- Operation Iraqi Freedom − 2003 to 2011
Please denote any medals, ribbons, combat actions/or special efforts of recognition in your nomination. These may include gallantry, distinguished service, commendation, achievement, etc. (A list is available on Wikipedia.)
Please ensure your nomination write-up identifies the honor, bravery, dedication to service, community involvement, and support of our military or veterans from their time on active duty or in the reserves to the present day. Your write-up is the single most compelling piece to help sway the judges.
Nominations for Veteran Grand Marshall will close on July 14th 2023.
Read the Official Rules and Participate
Learn how you can take part in the competition for a chance to claim a prize.
Disclaimer: All submitted information becomes the property of Honoring America’s Veterans. It reserves the right to change or alter this event or activity due to public health or other national, personal, or business issues that may impact our nonprofit.